TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Drivers in the area of Ajo near Interstate 10 are being asked to avoid the area if possible for the next few hours.

Officer Hawkins with Tucson Police says a semi-truck has become stuck beneath the underpass.

Police say eastbound traffic on Ajo will be closed for the next few hours.

No injuries were reported in the accident.

