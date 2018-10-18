Trader Joe's salads recalled for risk of Listeria and/or Salmonella

Joey Greaber
3:05 PM, Oct 18, 2018
A recall alert was issued by Trader Joe's for possible listeria and/or salmonella concerns in certain salads sold by the grocery store.

According to traderjoes.com, the store's Mexicali inspired salad, its BBQ flavored chicken salad, and its field fresh chopped salad with grilled chicken breast may contain corn that's contaminated.

The states affected are Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington.

No illnesses have been confirmed to this date.

The store says the potentially affected products have since been removed from store shelves.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them.

For more information or further questions, call Trader Joe's Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817.

 

