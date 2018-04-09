Tractor trailer with medical waste rolls on I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. - A tractor-trailer carrying medical waste rolled on eastbound I-10 Monday.

Northwest Fire District says the incident happened between Orange Grove and Ina.

Avoid the area if possible.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says this was a single vehicle collision. The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital for injuries.

There is no ETA for when the roadway will be cleared.

Stay with KGUN9 for updates on this developing story.