Tractor-trailer crashes through Willcox Visitor Center, driver killed

WILLCOX, Ariz. — A semi tractor-trailer driver died after the truck drove through the City of Willcox Visitors Center Monday.

The driver's identity has not been released by authorities.

According to the City of Willcox, an investigation revealed that the vehicle was going westbound on I-10 near milepost 341 when it suddenly left the roadway to the right, which led to the vehicle driving through a fence and the visitor center.

Witnesses say the vehicle did not apply brakes as it approached the center.

"After traveling ¼ - ½ mile the vehicle struck a retaining wall on the north side of the Visitor Center property and continued to travel southbound. The vehicle struck the north side of the building and maintained enough velocity that it traveled through the entire building and exited through the south side of the building," the city said about the crash.

The vehicle then reportedly dropped off its loading drop, causing it to "jackknife" in the Arizona Department of Public Safety's parking lot, narrowly avoiding officers inside the building.

“I would like to thank all personnel involved in this incident. Although tragic, this incident again shows how well first responders in rural Arizona come together to accomplish tasks. Thank you to all personnel who had a hand in this. Your dedication to preserving life brings great credit upon yourselves, your agencies and the State of Arizona,” Chief Hadfield, Director of the Willcox Department of Public Safety stated.