TPD: Young child shot during Dia de los Muertos event

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police Department is looking for information regarding a child who was shot at South Lawn Cemetery in November.
After 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, someone shot a child with a small-caliber bullet, which was first thought to be a pellet of a BB gun, officers say.
The young girl was playing at the southeast end of the cemetery during a Dia de los Muertos event when she was struck, according to TPD.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 88-CRIME.
Detectives are seeking information regarding a shooting that occurred on the night of Nov. 2nd at South Lawn Cemetery.— Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) December 13, 2022
A young child was struck by what was initially thought to be a BB/pellet, but was later confirmed to be a small caliber bullet. Please call 88-CRIME w/info
1/2 pic.twitter.com/0eAiNQNjzX
——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.