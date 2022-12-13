TPD: Young child shot during Dia de los Muertos event

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police Department is looking for information regarding a child who was shot at South Lawn Cemetery in November.

After 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, someone shot a child with a small-caliber bullet, which was first thought to be a pellet of a BB gun, officers say.

The young girl was playing at the southeast end of the cemetery during a Dia de los Muertos event when she was struck, according to TPD.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 88-CRIME.

