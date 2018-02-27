TPD working carjacking, suspect armed and dangerous

Joey Greaber
2:04 PM, Feb 27, 2018
2 hours ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Police are working a carjacking on the southwest side of Tucson.

According to TPD, the carjacking took place at 1270 W Silverlake. No injuries have been reported, but police are searching for a dark blue Chevy Avalanche with an Arizona license plate BTX5114.

TPD says the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see the suspect, call 9-1-1 immediately.

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top