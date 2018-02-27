TPD working carjacking, suspect armed and dangerous

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Police are working a carjacking on the southwest side of Tucson.
According to TPD, the carjacking took place at 1270 W Silverlake. No injuries have been reported, but police are searching for a dark blue Chevy Avalanche with an Arizona license plate BTX5114.
TPD says the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.
If you see the suspect, call 9-1-1 immediately.
