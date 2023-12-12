TPD: Woman groped near University Monday similar to previous abduction attempts

A woman was groped near East Seventh Street and North Vine Avenue Monday evening, in an incident where "the suspect descriptions and circumstances were similar to the previous abduction attempts from Dec. 6 and Dec. 7," according to a news release from Tucson Police.

The victim contacted the University of Arizona Police at approximately 6 p.m. She was not injured.

TPD is connecting the groping to a Dec. 6 incident where

a woman was approached and followed by a suspect near North Campbell Avenue and East Third Street.

On Dec. 7, a second woman was followed and grabbed at East Eighth Street near North Mountain Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing as detectives are waiting to review forensic evidence, the news release said.

