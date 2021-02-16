TPD: Woman dies in crash on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are investigating a deadly crash that happened within Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Sunday.

Officers responded to the area of 5700 block of E. Picacho Street around 10 a.m. for a report of a fatal vehicle crash within DMAFB, TPD says. Upon arrival, DM personnel were on scene, where they found a Black 2019 Honda HR-V with a woman inside. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified the woman as 18-year-old Diamond Aaliyah Rose. Next of kin was notified.

According to TPD, detectives responded to continue investigating, where it was determined from roadway evidence, that Rose was traveling westbound on E. Picacho Rd. as she continued she failed to continue with a curve in the road, which ultimately resulted in the vehicle leaving the road and colliding with a culvert.

Detectives also determined Rose was last contacted Feb. 13 around 8:30 p.m., and DM personnel found the vehicle the following day around 9 a.m.

No charges or citations have been issued.

The investigation is ongoing.