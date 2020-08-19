TPD: Vehicles exchange gunfire on southside

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Police responded to an early morning shooting Wednesday that involved several vehicles exchanging gunfire.

According to Sgt. Dugan with TPD, the incident started at 6:30 a.m. at Elvira and Nogales Highway.

Described as a "rolling gun battle" by witnesses, the vehicles were gone when TPD arrived at the scene.

After speaking to nearby residents, officers got a description of the vehicles involved, and also learned that the suspects stole items and a black BMW from a home.

Later on, midtown officers saw two of the vehicles drive past them. After a short pursuit, one of the vehicles crashed at 29th and Columbus.

The other vehicle, the black BMW, fled from the scene.

Nobody was hurt in the shooting.

People in the home were not injured.