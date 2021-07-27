TPD: Vehicle to be removed from wash near Fort Lowell Road, east Swan Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police say drivers are advised avoid the Fort Lowell area while a vehicle will be removed from the wash Tuesday morning.

Starting 8 a.m., traffic will be shutdown while crews extract the vehicle from the wash, according to TPD. Drivers should avoid the 5000 block of E. Ft. Lowell Road just east of Swan Road and Glenn Street.

It is unclear how long it will take to remove the vehicle.