TPD: Two dead in apparent murder/suicide at Lakeside Park

Tucson Police are investigating an apparent murder/suicide at Lakeside Park on Tucson's east side.

Officers were sent to conduct a welfare check on two "unresponsive individuals" at the park, 8201 E. Stella Road, at around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 3, according to a news release from TPD.

Upon arrival, officers found the bodies of 38-year-old Jamie Crystal Macias and 46-year-old Shaunon Larry Thomas shot to death inside of a parked vehicle.

After further investigation, detectives called to the scene determined that Macias and Thomas were in an on-and-off relationship and classified the shooting as a murder/suicide.

Next of kin have been notified.

