TPD trying to identify man who robbed multiple hardware stores

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Detectives are trying to identify a man who they say robbed multiple hardware stores in Tucson recently.

According to Officer Frank Magos, the suspect is described as 5'7'' to 5'10'' tall with a heavy build.

🚨CAN YOU I.D. THIS SUSPECT🚨



If you have any information, call 88-CRIME.