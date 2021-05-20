Watch
TPD trying to identify man who robbed multiple hardware stores

Tucson Police Department
Posted at 3:58 PM, May 20, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Detectives are trying to identify a man who they say robbed multiple hardware stores in Tucson recently.

According to Officer Frank Magos, the suspect is described as 5'7'' to 5'10'' tall with a heavy build.

If you have any information, call 88-CRIME.

