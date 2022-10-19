Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

TPD: Toy giveaway to take place Saturday, Oct. 22

TPD and Toys for Tots will be handing out 15,000 toys Saturday, Oct. 22 starting at 9 a.m.
Ffb0q0uUoAEivq5.jfif
Posted at 12:32 PM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 15:32:57-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) and Toys for Tots are planning to host a toy giveaway event on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The Joy of a Toy drive-thru will be at 3050 S. Martin Luther King Jr. way from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

No registration is required and the public is invited.

——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

WAKE UP WITH GOOD MORNING TUCSON!