TPD: Toy giveaway to take place Saturday, Oct. 22

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) and Toys for Tots are planning to host a toy giveaway event on Saturday, Oct. 22.
The Joy of a Toy drive-thru will be at 3050 S. Martin Luther King Jr. way from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
No registration is required and the public is invited.
Join us Saturday, October 22nd, at the Geico parking lot (3050 S. Martin Luther King Jr Way) for our 2nd annual drive-thru toy giveaway! pic.twitter.com/1EcdqlsUXK— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) October 11, 2022
