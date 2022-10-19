TPD: Toy giveaway to take place Saturday, Oct. 22

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) and Toys for Tots are planning to host a toy giveaway event on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The Joy of a Toy drive-thru will be at 3050 S. Martin Luther King Jr. way from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

No registration is required and the public is invited.

Join us Saturday, October 22nd, at the Geico parking lot (3050 S. Martin Luther King Jr Way) for our 2nd annual drive-thru toy giveaway! pic.twitter.com/1EcdqlsUXK — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) October 11, 2022