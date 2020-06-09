TPD talks effectiveness of Governor Ducey's curfew

TUCSON, Ariz. — On May 31st police departments across the state were ordered by Governor Doug Ducey to enforce a curfew.

"Was it effective? 'Was it effective?' It allowed us to make some arrests where ordinarily we would have made some arrests on more serious crimes."

TPD Assistant Chief Kevin Hall said where violators could have been charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct or assaulting officers, they were only charged with violating curfew.

TPD tells KGUN9 17 curfew related arrests were made.

"We only made arrests for curfew on two nights out of the entire lifespan of the curfew order."

Mayor Regina Romero commented the day the curfew was ordered that it was done so on a short notice from Phoenix, Hall agrees.

"I think the order was drawn out very quickly. I'm not sure if the Governor's office had time to reach out to all of the different jurisdictions throughout the state."

Hall said the department could have used more time to understand the legal aspects of enforcing a curfew.

"Have our attorney's decide or at least give us some guidance on the enforcement of it."

A curfew had already been discussed with city leaders, according to Hall, before the Governor's order.

Where we go now?

Hall said he trusts the people of Tucson to keep any future demonstrations peaceful now that they don't have to go home by 8 P.M.

"I think we're going to move forward just as we had before the curfew. This was very a limited, temporary tool for us to utilize."