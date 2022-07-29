TPD swears in 26 new officers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Thursday afternoon, the Tucson Police Department held a graduation ceremony for their latest training class.

Chief Chad Kasmar swore in 26 new officers that will begin their field training shortly.

"I'm not nervous," Paulina Herrera, one of the new officers said. "I am more than ready."

The officers just finished their 25-week training that allowed them to graduate.

Like many, Herrera's decision to become an officer was something she had been thinking about for a while.

"It was kind of like a calling," Herrera said. "I actually volunteered with the department for three years before I decided this is what I want to do."

Randall Engler, another graduate, said his decision to become an officer provided him with more stability than when he worked in the military.

"I wanted to find something that was similar in a way to protect the community, protect those who can't protect themselves," Engler said. "Law enforcement seemed like the obvious answer."

The officers will have a few days to celebrate before beginning their field training.