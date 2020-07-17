PCSD: Suspect sought following car theft

TUCSON, Ariz. — Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff's Department are searching for a suspect connected to a vehicle theft that occurred in April of this year.

According to PCSD, the suspect met in person with the victim after having met on a dating app.

The suspect reportedly took the victim's keys from their home and stole their truck.

PCSD says the vehicle was recovered, but the suspect's identity is unknown.

He is described as:

• Hispanic Male

• 5’7”

• Dark Hair with beard

• Told the victim his name was “Josh”

This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call 9-1-1.