TPD Staffing Crisis: Patrols won't respond to certain calls for help

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An internal memo sent to staff last week from TPD Chief Chris Magnus describes the impact of a severe staffing shortage with the Tucson Police Department.

The focus is on patrol officers, those directly involved with the public on a daily basis.

TPOA’s president explains why the union supports the chief’s decision.

“We just don’t have enough personnel. So the department had to make some very difficult decisions about what they wouldn’t and could not respond to,” said Sgt. Don Jorgenson.

In the memo, the chief lists which calls officers will no longer see on their respond boards, including:

Near term:



Contraband at schools, hospitals, and courts (except firearms)

Deaths at medical care facilities

Non-criminal homeless calls on public property

Loud music/loud noise calls

Medical check welfare

Uncooperative victims at hospitals

Non-criminal transports (medical, detox, shelter, etc.)

Longer term:



All code enforcement

Trespassers inside certain abandoned properties

Civil matters (Landlord-Tenant disputes, child custody issues)

Runaways

Mental health check welfares (see note below about CMT)

Suicidal subjects (see note below about CMT)

Panhandling, UIP, DIP

Financial crimes

Abandoned line

Magnus describes it as a “temporary fix to an ongoing problem.”

TPOA had little involvement in the decision-making process, but Jorgenson says the union is in Magnus’ corner, which is a departure from a few years ago when TPOA spoke out about the staffing shortage then.

"I know his office was very engaged in that process. They spend a lot of time evaluating and thinking about the best solution for that," said Jorgenson.

The chief writes some non-patrol officers will be pulled from regular duty to cover crime on the streets, which includes those in the Crisis Mobile Teams, Traffic Safety, Prisoner Transport, and Mayoral Security.

"This is very much about an officer safety issue. We have officers that it’s becoming incredibly dangerous. When there’s nobody out there except you and maybe three or four other officers, that’s unsafe,” said Jorgenson.

The communications center that handles 911 calls, Magnus writes, faces an even deeper staffing crisis.

Read the full memo from TPD Chief Chris Magnus below: