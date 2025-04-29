TPD: Shot fired at Tucson Mall; suspect detained

UPDATE (1:27 p.m.):

In response to the incident, Brookfield Properties, owners of the Tucson Mall issued the following statement:

"We are grateful no one was hurt and for the Tucson Police Department's quick response."

—————————

A man fired a gun inside of the Tucson Mall Tuesday morning.

Tucson Police said in an email that officers responded to a reported aggravated assault at the mall. They confirmed that a single gunshot was fired inside the mall, but there were no injuries.

Officers currently have one man detained. There is no active shooter, and it was an isolated incident that occurred near the food court area, TPD said.

Additional details are limited at this time. Parts of the mall will be inaccessible during the investigation, TPD said.