Tucson Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man found dead in Midtown.

The man's body was found in a business parking lot at 2732 N. Alvernon Way. Investigators have not been able to identify him, according to a social media post from TPD.

According to the post, the man was 6'1, 160 lbs. He is believed to be in his 60s.

They posted two forensic sketches to see if someone might recognize him. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.