Tucson Police detectives are trying to identify a man who was found dead on Tucson's west side last September.

The man died from an overdose, according to a post made on TPD's social media. He was found in the 2600 block of North Silverbell Road on Sept. 13.

Tucson Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME and refer to the TPD case P2309130053