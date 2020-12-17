Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

TPD seeking vehicle involved in fatal pedestrian collision

items.[0].image.alt
vehicle in fatal collision.jpg
Posted at 3:59 PM, Dec 17, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-17 17:59:43-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department needs your help in identifying a vehicle that was involved in a fatal pedestrian collision that left one person dead.

Police said the collision occurred on Dec. 11 in the 1300 block of W. Ajo Way.

The vehicle jumped on a sidewalk and struck two pedestrians, seriously injuring one and fatally injuring another.

vehicle in fatal collision.jpg

The vehicle fled eastbound on W Ajo Way without stopping.

The victim later identified as 62-year-old Heidi Mabel Hammonds.

Police said the suspect is driving a 2011 white Lincoln MKX model and should be missing a mirror on the passenger's side.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call 911 or 88-crime.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

STREAMING NEWS 24/7