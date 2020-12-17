TPD seeking vehicle involved in fatal pedestrian collision

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department needs your help in identifying a vehicle that was involved in a fatal pedestrian collision that left one person dead.

Police said the collision occurred on Dec. 11 in the 1300 block of W. Ajo Way.

The vehicle jumped on a sidewalk and struck two pedestrians, seriously injuring one and fatally injuring another.

The vehicle fled eastbound on W Ajo Way without stopping.

The victim later identified as 62-year-old Heidi Mabel Hammonds.

Police said the suspect is driving a 2011 white Lincoln MKX model and should be missing a mirror on the passenger's side.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call 911 or 88-crime.