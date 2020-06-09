Menu

TPD seeking information on Jan. homicide near Golf Links and Kolb

Posted at 10:07 AM, Jun 09, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-09 13:07:51-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is seeking new information on a homicide that happened in January near Golf Links and Kolb.

According to a Facebook post from TPD, detectives recently obtained new information related to the case and are encouraging the public to call 88-CRIME with any new leads.

On Jan. 25, just after 2:00 a.m., firefighters responded to the 3400 block of E. 34th St. and found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Once the fire was put out, a man was found dead inside.

TPD detectives later identified the man as 45-year-old Luis Diaz.

Here's the Facebook post from TPD:

