TPD seeking information on Jan. homicide near Golf Links and Kolb

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is seeking new information on a homicide that happened in January near Golf Links and Kolb.

According to a Facebook post from TPD, detectives recently obtained new information related to the case and are encouraging the public to call 88-CRIME with any new leads.

On Jan. 25, just after 2:00 a.m., firefighters responded to the 3400 block of E. 34th St. and found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Once the fire was put out, a man was found dead inside.

TPD detectives later identified the man as 45-year-old Luis Diaz.

