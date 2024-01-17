Watch Now
TPD seeking information in Southeast side Dec. 30 vehicle-pedestrian collision

56-year-old died due to injuries Wednesday, Jan. 17
Posted at 2:22 PM, Jan 17, 2024
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police say they're looking for a car involved in a Southeast side vehicle-pedestrian collision the night of Saturday, Dec. 30 that left 56-year-old Miguel Martinez Mendoza dead.

According to detectives, Mendoza was crossing Escalante Road in or near a marked crosswalk at Winter Palm Drive when they say he was likely hit by a black 2013 or 2014 Nissan Altima. He was hospitalized at St. Joseph’s after receiving on-site medical aid, but died due to his injuries Wednesday, Jan. 17.

All streetlights in the area were lit and functioning correctly at the time Mendoza was hit, police say.

TPD is asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME. Anonymous tips are welcome. Detectives believe the black 2013 or 2014 Nissan Altima may have front passenger-side damage or windsheid damage.

