TPD: Security guard shoots, kills knife-wielding man in midtown Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. — Police say a man is dead after he was fatally shot by the security guard of an apartment complex in midtown Tucson over the weekend.

According to the Tucson Police Department, it happened at a building on the 3800 block of Fort Lowell Road, between Dodge and Alvernon.

Officers arrived at the scene just before 9 p.m. There, they came to an apartment where they found 49-year-old David Reed, who had been shot. Officers rendered first aid to the man before Tucson Fire Department responders took over. They took Reed to the hospital, where he later died, Police said.

Police say they later learned an armed security guard hired by the apartment complex was conducting a check of the building when he heard noise inside a vacant apartment. He spoke to two people inside -- Reed and a woman. As he was detaining the woman, police say Reed took out a knife and the guard shot him. The security guard also suffered minor injuries.

Detectives have not made an arrest in the case and are continuing their investigation.