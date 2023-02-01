Watch Now
TPD: Searching for three suspected Circle K robbers

TPD circle k robbers.png
Tucson Police Department
Posted at 5:54 PM, Jan 31, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police Department is searching for a suspected robber and his associates who may have robbed a Circle K.

On Jan. 24, the three people were seen at the Circle on 2450 E Grant Rd.

According to TPD, the man pictured with a Los Angeles Dodgers hat and a blue sweater is said to have robbed an employee.

Two others, another man and a woman, are associated with the alleged robber, according to TPD.

Anyone who recognizes the three are encouraged to call 88-crime and can remain anonymous.

