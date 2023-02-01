TPD: Searching for three suspected Circle K robbers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police Department is searching for a suspected robber and his associates who may have robbed a Circle K.
On Jan. 24, the three people were seen at the Circle on 2450 E Grant Rd.
According to TPD, the man pictured with a Los Angeles Dodgers hat and a blue sweater is said to have robbed an employee.
Two others, another man and a woman, are associated with the alleged robber, according to TPD.
Anyone who recognizes the three are encouraged to call 88-crime and can remain anonymous.
ROBBERY: On 01/24/23, the male in the LA hat robbed an employee at Circle K (2450 E Grant Rd). The other male and female are associated with the robbery suspect. If you recognize anyone please contact 88-Crime. You can remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/I8COlwB6pB— TPD Robbery (@TPD_Robbery) January 31, 2023
