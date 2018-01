TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred near 29th and Craycroft Tuesday at the Craycroft Garden Apartments.

According to Officer Hawkins with TPD, a woman was shot and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers are currently looking for the suspect. Hawkins says it appears to be a domestic violence-related incident.

Stay with KGUN9 and KGUN9.com for more on this developing story.