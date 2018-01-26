TPD searching for bank robbery suspect

Fair
TUCSON, Ariz. - Police are asking for help in locating a bank robbery suspect.
The suspect robbed the Compass Bank at 7880 E. Broadway, near Broadway and Pantano, on Friday afternoon.
The suspect is described as a tall, thin male in his mid 30's.
No injuries were reported.
If you have any information about the robbery call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.