TPD searching for bank robbery suspect

KGUN 9 Digital Staff
4:04 PM, Jan 26, 2018
58 mins ago
TUCSON, Ariz. - Police are asking for help in locating a bank robbery suspect.

The suspect robbed the Compass Bank at 7880 E. Broadway, near Broadway and Pantano, on Friday afternoon.

The suspect is described as a tall, thin male in his mid 30's. 

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information about the robbery call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.

 

