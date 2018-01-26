TPD searching for bank robbery suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. - Police are asking for help in locating a bank robbery suspect.

The suspect robbed the Compass Bank at 7880 E. Broadway, near Broadway and Pantano, on Friday afternoon.

The suspect is described as a tall, thin male in his mid 30's.

Bank Robbery Suspect - Know Him?



Suspect robbed the Compass Bank at 7880 E. Broadway this afternoon. Described as a tall, thin male in his mid 30's.

Call 88-CRIME w/any info. You can remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/XV1JPXPE9h — Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) January 26, 2018

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information about the robbery call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.