TPD: River Road closed between Campbell and Hacienda Del Sol on Thursday afternoon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A segment of River Road is closed Thursday afternoon after a motorcycle and another vehicle were involved in a serious-injury crash, according to Tucson Police Department.

As of about 3 p.m., TPD says the stretch of River between Campbell Avenue and Hacienda Del Sol Road is closed for an investigation of the collision.

No information is yet available about the nature of the injuries nor the time estimate for the River Road closure. KGUN 9 will update this article once more details are released.