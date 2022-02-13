TPD responds to shooting at 6th Avenue and Bilby

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to an incident that happened around 8 p.m at 6th Ave. and Bilby.

Officers have confirmed two adults sustained injuries from gunshot trauma and the Liquor Dan's received damage from the bullet.

Police say no one inside the Liquor store was injured and no suspects have been arrested.

The investigation is still ongoing.

----

