TPD responds to shooting at 6th Avenue and Bilby

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to an incident that happened around 8 p.m at 6th Ave. and Bilby.
Officers have confirmed two adults sustained injuries from gunshot trauma and the Liquor Dan's received damage from the bullet.
Police say no one inside the Liquor store was injured and no suspects have been arrested.
The investigation is still ongoing.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter