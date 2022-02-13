Watch
TPD responds to shooting at 6th Avenue and Bilby

David, Kasdan<br/>
Posted at 2:25 PM, Feb 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-13 16:25:29-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to an incident that happened around 8 p.m at 6th Ave. and Bilby.

Officers have confirmed two adults sustained injuries from gunshot trauma and the Liquor Dan's received damage from the bullet.

Police say no one inside the Liquor store was injured and no suspects have been arrested.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

