TPD responds to reports of a man with a gun at Tucson House

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a man with a gun at the Tucson House Monday night.

Police say officers were called out to the Tucson House at 1501 N. Oracle Road after 6:00 p.m. after a man was seen on a balcony with a gun.

Upon arrival, officers saw the man going in and out of the apartment.

Police have confirmed they did see the man go back out onto the balcony with a gun.

Oracle Road has been shut down in both directions in front of the Tucson House, according to TPD.

TPD says residents have been told evacuate and shelter in place at this time.

Officers are currently trying to get in touch with the man to make sure he is safe, and see if he is okay and needs any help.

