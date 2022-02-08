Watch
TPD responds to deadly crash involving train near Houghton Road

Posted at 9:36 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 23:36:52-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police responded to a deadly crash involving a train near Houghton Road Monday evening.

Officers responded to Houghton Road, near the train tracks for a report of a fatal crash that happened on the railroad, according to TPD. Officers are working to clear the scene.

The incident will be investigated by Union Pacific Railroad.

