TPD responds to deadly crash involving train near Houghton Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police responded to a deadly crash involving a train near Houghton Road Monday evening.

Officers responded to Houghton Road, near the train tracks for a report of a fatal crash that happened on the railroad, according to TPD. Officers are working to clear the scene.

The incident will be investigated by Union Pacific Railroad.

