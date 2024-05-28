TPD responding to man with weapon near Texas Roadhouse on Southside

Tucson Police have responded to reports of a man with a weapon near the Texas Roadhouse at 968 W. Irvington Road.

Arizona Department of Public Safety has closed the northbound on-ramp to Interstate 19 in response to the activity.

KGUN 9's Tina Giuliano says a group of workers have been evacuated from the restaurant. She spoke with one person at the scene who says they were in lockdown inside the restaurant before police told individuals they could leave the building and go straight to their vehicles.

According to Tucson Police, one suspect was taken into custody.

KGUN 9 will continue to provide updates from the scene as we learn more.

Stay with KGUN 9 for more information.

