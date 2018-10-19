Man dies after being hit by train, Tucson Police investigating

KGUN 9 Digital Staff
5:59 PM, Oct 18, 2018
TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Police Officers are investigating a deadly pedestrian versus train collision that blocked traffic.

Officers say the train blocked 6th Street, 5th Street, and Main Avenue.

The train accident happened in the 900 block of Van Alstine Street. Police say an man was in the tracks.

Officers asked drivers to avoid North Main Avenue from Speedway Boulevard to St. Mary's Road and 5th and 6th Streets from Stone Avenue to Main Avenue.

This is a developing story. Follow KGUN 9 for updates.

