TPD recovers firearms from group live-streaming their Southside target practice

Tucson Police recovered multiple weapons after responding to a group of people shooting guns on a livestream on Tucson's south side earlier this month.

According to a TPD post on Facebook, the group was shooting near East 33rd Street and South Euclid Avenue. Officers were notified of the stream, located the suspects and made arrests.

In the same post, TPD said officers also retrieved a MAC-style pistol on a prohibited possessor during a traffic stop.

The possessor had a felony warrant for his arrest from a 2024 shooting.

