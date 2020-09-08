Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

TPD: Police search for missing, vulnerable 76-year-old man

items.[0].image.alt
TPD/Twitter
The Tucson Police Department is asking for help in the search for a missing, vulnerable 76-year-old man.
EhblE8qVkAAeLDT.jpg
Posted at 4:58 PM, Sep 08, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-08 20:05:24-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is asking for help in the search for a missing, vulnerable 76-year-old man.

Police say 76-year-old Artemio Lozano was last seen near South 15th Avenue and West Michigan Street on the south side around noon.

Artemio is described as 6-feet tall and 140 pounds, according to TPD. He was last seen wearing the flannel shirt (as seen in the picture).

Anyone with information on his where about is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK ...