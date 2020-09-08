TPD: Police search for missing, vulnerable 76-year-old man

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is asking for help in the search for a missing, vulnerable 76-year-old man.

Police say 76-year-old Artemio Lozano was last seen near South 15th Avenue and West Michigan Street on the south side around noon.

Artemio is described as 6-feet tall and 140 pounds, according to TPD. He was last seen wearing the flannel shirt (as seen in the picture).

Officers from @ops_south need your help locating Artemio Lozano (76). He was last seen near S. 15th Ave/W. Michigan St. around noon. He is 6' tall & 140lbs. Please call 911 if located. He was wearing the flannel shirt pictured below. pic.twitter.com/GKoLyE3O7Y — Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) September 8, 2020

Anyone with information on his where about is asked to call 911.