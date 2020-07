TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is asking for help in the search for a missing vulnerable 64-year-old man.

Police say 64-year-old Gary Pittman was last seen around 6:15 p.m. walking in the area of Speedway and Craycroft.

Gary was diagnosed with dementia, according to TPD.

He is described as a white man, 5’9, 155 pounds. Police say he was last seen wearing black shirt, blue hospital pants and slippers.

Anyone with information on Gary's whereabouts is asked to call 911.