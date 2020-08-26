TPD: Police respond to suspicious vehicle near Grant, I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Police Department Operations West officers detained a man after responding to a suspicious vehicle near the west side Tuesday.

Officers were called out to the area of Grant Road and Interstate 10, where the vehicle was seen speeding away at a high rate of speed, according to TPD. Later, another report was made about the same vehicle, where two men were seen running from the car near the area of Speedway Boulevard and Painted Hills. Officers responded to the area and discovered the truck, abandoned.

Moments later, another 911 caller reported a home invasion about one block away from where the suspects were seen prior, according to TPD. The 911 caller told authorities the suspect was armed with a gun, and took their vehicle.

Officer Azuelo alongside K9 Luna responded to the area, and discovered the stolen vehicle driving out of the neighborhood, speeding away toward Gates Pass. Police then pursued the vehicle, where the suspect lost control of the vehicle and ran away on foot heading into the desert.

Police say K9 Luna was able to locate the suspect who was hiding in a ditch, where he was detained.

The firearm was later recovered.

The suspect has not been identified.