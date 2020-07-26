TPD: Police investigate south side shooting as homicide

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting as a homicide that happened on the south side Thursday, July 23.

Police say officers from Operations Division South were called out to the area of 1200 block of East 24th Street between Park Avenue and south Kino Parkway around 9 p.m. for a reports of shots being fired.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult man on the ground with obvious signs of gunshot trauma, where officers immediately began rendering aid until Tucson Fire Department crews responded and took over treatment.

The victim was taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, July 26, the victim died from his injuries at the hospital, according to TPD. He has been identified as 22-year-old Jose Luis Armando Miranda. Next of kin has been notified.

Homicide Detectives responded to the incident that night to continue the investigation. Once the scene was processed and evidence was collected, detectives followed up with any leads in the case.

According to TPD, over the past few days detectives have interviewed several witnesses, and based on information obtained, it appears this was not a random shooting and that Jose Luis Armando Miranda and the suspects knew each other.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 88-CRIME.