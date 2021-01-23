TPD: Pedestrian dies in crash on south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that happened on the south side Jan. 21.

Officers were called out to the area of 500 block West 22nd Street around 7:40 p.m. for a report of a serious-injury crash involving a pedestrian, TPD says. Upon arrival, officers found a woman in the road.

Tucson Fire medics responded, shortly after arrival, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, according to TPD. The pedestrian has been identified as 36-year-old Shayla Denise Johnson. Next of kin was notified.

Detectives responded to continue the investigation where is was learned that Johnson was attempting to cross 22nd going in an unknown direction, TPD says. A white 2013 Chevrolet Express Van was traveling westbound on 22nd in the median lane, ultimately, hitting Johnson.

The driver stopped after the crash, police say. A DUI officer determined the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash.

TPD says it was noted that Johnson was not in a crosswalk and was wearing non-reflective dark clothing during the time of the crash.

According to TPD, detectives suspect that mid-block crossing by Johnson appears to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.