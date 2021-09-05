TPD: Pedestrian dies following crash on Congress Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A pedestrian has died following a crash last month on Congress Street, Tucson Police say.

On August 15, officers responded to the 100 block of W. Congress Street at around 2:39 a.m. for a report of a serious-injury crash involving an adult male pedestrian.

Upon arrival, Tucson Fire Department medics were on scene and took the pedestrian to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police say.

After detectives responded to the scene to continue the investigation, it was learned that the pedestrian was walking westbound on Congress in the median lane. While the pedestrian was walking, a white 2002 Nissan Maxima was traveling westbound on Congress, ultimately hitting the pedestrian, police say.

The driver stopped and cooperated with the investigation, and it was also determined the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash, police say.

Detectives noted the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash, according to TPD. Detectives believe walking in the roadway is major contributing factor in the crash.

On Friday, detectives were informed that the pedestrian had died from his injuries. The pedestrian has been identified as 67-year-old Donald William Taulbee.

The investigation remains ongoing.

----

