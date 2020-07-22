Menu

TPD: Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on eastside

Posted at 12:18 PM, Jul 22, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-22 15:18:27-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle near Broadway and Swan late Tuesday night.

According to TPD, 42-year-old Arturo Felipe Barrio Jr. was declared dead at the scene.

Following an investigation, detectives determined that Barrio Jr. was crossing the street in a crosswalk against the traffic signal.

TPD says an SUV was traveling northbound on Swan approaching a green light when the collision occurred.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with police. A DUI officer determined that the driver was not impaired and speed was not a factor.

No charges have been issued at this time.

