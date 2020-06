THE TUCSON POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO A SERIOUS-INJURY CRASH NEAR MIDTOWN MONDAY. — The Tucson Police Department responded to a serious-injury crash near midtown Monday.

Police say officers were called out to the area of Columbus Boulevard and Fifth Street at 4:20 p.m. for a report of a crash.

TPD Stg. Pete Dugan says one person was taken to the hospital with serious-injuries, possibly life threatening injuries.

Roadways are now reopen.