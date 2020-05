TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened near the east side Monday.

Police say officer were called out around 8:06 p.m. to the area 7730 East Broadway Boulevard near Pantano and Broadway.

According to TPD, one man was stabbed in the leg. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No one is in custody at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.