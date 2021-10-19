TPD officers wrangling bull in Rita Ranch

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police officers are on an unusual call Tuesday morning -- a loose bull casually grazing in a Rita Ranch neighborhood.

Officers were attempting to wrangle the animal near the intersection of East Rita Road and South Zircon Crystal. TPD says ranchers are attempting to help get the animal back to its rightful owner as well.

🐂BULL ON THE LOOSE🚓



If you're out east "steer" clear of E. Rita Rd/S. Zircon Crystal. Ofc. Cleary & CSO Booster found themselves trying to corral a bull this morning. Ranchers are on their way to help out. @OperationsEast pic.twitter.com/mEFPNSVzZH — Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) October 19, 2021

