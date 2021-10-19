Watch
TPD officers wrangling bull in Rita Ranch

Tucson Police Department/Twitter
Tucson Police helped wrangle a bull in a Rita Ranch neighborhood on the morning of Tuesday October 21, 2021.
Posted at 11:54 AM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 14:54:57-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police officers are on an unusual call Tuesday morning -- a loose bull casually grazing in a Rita Ranch neighborhood.

Officers were attempting to wrangle the animal near the intersection of East Rita Road and South Zircon Crystal. TPD says ranchers are attempting to help get the animal back to its rightful owner as well.

