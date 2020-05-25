Menu

TPD: Officers investigate barricade situation near southside

The Tucson Police Department is investigating a barricade situation near the southside Monday.
Posted at 1:55 PM, May 25, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a barricade situation near the southside Monday.

Police say officers were called out to the area of 200 block of West Mossman Street near Bilby Road 6th and 12th avenues around 9 a.m. for a report of a neighbor dispute.

There was a report of a shot fired before officers arrived, according to TPD.

Officers are currently on scene trying to talk to one of the neighbors.

There were no injuries reported.

No further information was released.

This is developing. Please stay with KGUN9.com and KGUN-TV for further updates.

