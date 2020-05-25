TPD: Officers investigate barricade situation near southside

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a barricade situation near the southside Monday.

Police say officers were called out to the area of 200 block of West Mossman Street near Bilby Road 6th and 12th avenues around 9 a.m. for a report of a neighbor dispute.

There was a report of a shot fired before officers arrived, according to TPD.

Officers are currently on scene trying to talk to one of the neighbors.

There were no injuries reported.

No further information was released.

