TPD: Officers investigate barricade situation near midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are investigating a barricade situation near midtown Friday night.
Officers responded to the area of 800 block of E. Wetmore Road, TPD says. The suspect was taken into custody, peacefully.
No further details were immediately released.
***UPDATE***— Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) January 16, 2021
Suspect has been taken into custody peacefully. Area will be open shortly.
🚦TRAFFIC ALERT🚦— Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) January 16, 2021
Avoid the 800 block of E. Wetmore Rd. as officers from Operations Division West are dealing with a barricaded subject.
Please avoid the area & use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/zbsOUXnnp2