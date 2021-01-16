TPD: Officers investigate barricade situation near midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are investigating a barricade situation near midtown Friday night.

Officers responded to the area of 800 block of E. Wetmore Road, TPD says. The suspect was taken into custody, peacefully.

No further details were immediately released.

***UPDATE***



Suspect has been taken into custody peacefully. Area will be open shortly. — Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) January 16, 2021