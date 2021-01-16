Menu

TPD: Officers investigate barricade situation near midtown

TPD Sgt. Gradillas/Twitter
Tucson police are investigating a barricade situation near midtown Friday night.
Posted at 8:02 PM, Jan 15, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are investigating a barricade situation near midtown Friday night.

Officers responded to the area of 800 block of E. Wetmore Road, TPD says. The suspect was taken into custody, peacefully.

No further details were immediately released.

