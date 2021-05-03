TPD needs help identifying suspect in attempted robbery at Wells Fargo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department needs the public's help in identifying a suspect who attempted to rob a Wells Fargo last week.
According to TPD, the incident happened on April 29, 2021 at the 1260 W. Prince Rd. location.
The man is described as:
- 5'5'' - 5'6''
- 150-170 pounds
- 20-40 years old
If you have any information, you're asked to call 88-CRIME.
🚨CAN YOU I.D. THIS SUSPECT🚨— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) May 3, 2021
Detectives are attempting to I.D. this suspect who is wanted in connection to the 4/29/21 attempted robbery at Wells Fargo Bank, 1260 W. Prince Rd.
He is described as 5'05 -5'06, 150-170 lbs., between 20-40 YOA. Please call 88-CRIME with any info. pic.twitter.com/BOPbG5YfKP