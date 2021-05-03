Watch
TPD needs help identifying suspect in attempted robbery at Wells Fargo

Tucson Police Department
Wells Fargo Back Robbery Suspect - April 29 2021
Posted at 10:42 AM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 13:42:12-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department needs the public's help in identifying a suspect who attempted to rob a Wells Fargo last week.

According to TPD, the incident happened on April 29, 2021 at the 1260 W. Prince Rd. location.

The man is described as:

  • 5'5'' - 5'6''
  • 150-170 pounds
  • 20-40 years old

If you have any information, you're asked to call 88-CRIME.

