TPD needs help identifying suspect in attempted robbery at Wells Fargo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department needs the public's help in identifying a suspect who attempted to rob a Wells Fargo last week.

According to TPD, the incident happened on April 29, 2021 at the 1260 W. Prince Rd. location.

The man is described as:



5'5'' - 5'6''

150-170 pounds

20-40 years old

If you have any information, you're asked to call 88-CRIME.