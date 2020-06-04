TPD needs help identifying aggravated assault suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police need the public's help in identifying an aggravated assault suspect.
According to TPD, the man is also connected to a shooting incident that occurred near Kino and Ajo.
If anyone has any information on the suspect, or the whereabouts of the vehicle pictured, call 88-CRIME.
🚨CAN YOU I.D. THIS SUSPECT?🚨— Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) June 4, 2020
Detectives have confirmed this agg. assault suspect is also a suspect in a shooting that occurred later that night (5/30) near S. Kino & E. Ajo Way. Anyone with info regarding his identity or truck is urged to call 88-CRIME. https://t.co/GaTHuHvaH0 pic.twitter.com/5ZH4kr8UGQ