TPD needs help identifying aggravated assault suspect

Tucson Police Department
Posted at 11:02 AM, Jun 04, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-04 14:04:24-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police need the public's help in identifying an aggravated assault suspect.

According to TPD, the man is also connected to a shooting incident that occurred near Kino and Ajo.

If anyone has any information on the suspect, or the whereabouts of the vehicle pictured, call 88-CRIME.

