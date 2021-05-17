TPD: Motorcyclist dies in wreck on Kino Parkway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A motorcyclist was killed in a wreck on Kino Parkway over the weekend.

According to a news release from the Tucson Police Department, just after 10 p.m. on May 14, officers responded to reports of a serious injury collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

When officers arrived, they located the motorcycle rider and rendered aid. Shortly after, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

TPD identified the man as 21-year-old Mahmoud Soufiani Morabet.

After further investigation, detectives learned that a vehicle was making a left turn into a business complex in the 2900 block of South Kino Parkway when Morabet's motorcycle struck the passenger side of the vehicle.

TPD says the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and they were not impaired.

"Interviews in conjunction with roadway evidence have determined that failing to yield making a left-turn by the [vehicle] is a major contributing factor in the collision," TPD said.

This investigation is ongoing.