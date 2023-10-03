TPD: More than 600 images of child sexual abuse found on phone during search of convicted sex offender's home

A Tucson man was arrested last week on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a news release issued by Tucson Police Department.

On Sept. 13, TPD's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was alerted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, via the Phoenix Police Department, that a search engine user in Tucson had uploaded more than 200 images of child sex abuse material, the news release said.

The user was identified as Brian Edward Perdue, the news release said. Perdue had recently been release from prison after being convicted of child molestation, child sexual abuse and access with intent to view child pornography.

TPD served a warrant to search Perdue's home, along with members of Homeland Security Investigations, the FBI, and the Arizona Attorney General's Office on Sept. 27. An electronic storage detection K9 located several storage devices in the house, the release said. More than 600 child sexual abuse images were found on one of two phones located in the home.

Perdue was booked into the Pima County Jail on suspicion of 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, as well as several felony sex-offender registry offenses.